6-month-old shot and killed, car in video could be suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released video of a car they're now seeking out in the shooting and killing of a six-month-old child on Monday.

The vehicle in question is the second one seen in the video below. Atlanta Police Department said it appears to be a light colored Jeep SUV, possibly grey or white.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said during a press conference Monday afternoon that two people were shooting at each other when 6-month-old Grayson Fleming was shot. He was taken to Grady Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead, Bryant said. Investigators are trying to use video evidence and interview people in the area to identify the people responsible.

A neighbor who lives just 15 feet away described the moments when the shooting happened.

"My husband came and was like, 'Wow, did you hear that?' 'I said were those gunshots?' He said 'yes.' Other neighbors started walking down the street and we were told a baby had gotten shot," said Keona Jones, who moved to Atlanta's Dixie Hills neighborhood three years ago.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also spoke about the shooting.

"I am here because I want the family of this innocent 6-month-old child to know that we care," Dickens said.

Dickens added that this is the third child shot younger than 6 years old in Atlanta this year.