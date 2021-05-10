Pregnant woman killed in Troup County shooting, crash

The Troup County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the shooting as a homicide.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting in Troup County.

GSP said on Tuesday they responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 18, which was the result of a shooting that involved another vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital. They said she was pregnant and her child was pronounced dead as well.

