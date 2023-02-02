Pregnant woman, baby in critical condition after shooting at troubled condos, Dekalb Police say

This happened at the Brannon Hill Condominiums, an area plagued by crime over the years.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman is in critical condition after a shooting at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County Police.

Officers who were called to the scene at 6601 Old Singleton Lane around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, confirmed that the victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

"The victim was pregnant at the time of the shooting and once she arrived at the hospital doctors took over her care," police said in a statement. "The baby was not delivered on scene. Both victims are in critical condition."

The Brannon Hill Condominiums have been consistently plagued by crime and structural damage issues over the last two decades.

Back in 2016, Brannon Hill was called the worst community in America by the Deen Media Center for its high crime, unsafe structures, and mounting debris.

