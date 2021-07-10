Troup County sheriff: Suspect in shooting that killed pregnant woman taken into custody out of state

The Troup County Sheriff's Office identified the pregnant woman as 29-year-old Akeila Ware.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest has been made following a shooting and crash that left a pregnant woman and her unborn baby dead in Troup County, according to authorities.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office identified the pregnant woman as 29-year-old Akeila Ware. They said the suspect in the murder investigation was taken into custody in North Carolina.

Other details about the arrest have not been released. However, deputies said they will hold a news conference Friday, Oct. 8, to give an update in the case.

Previously, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that on Oct. 5, they responded to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road for a crash. When they arrived, they found the driver of the car unresponsive. The car was also riddled with bullet holes.

Georgia State Patrol, who is investigating the crash, said the crash was the result of the shooting that involved another vehicle.

Deputies said Ware was taken to the hospital where she died. It was discovered that the victim was pregnant and her unborn child had also died.

From evidence gathered at the scene, deputies said it appears the shooting possibly happened near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitesville Road.

The crash and the shooting are still under investigation.