Pregnant woman, 2 others hurt in Atlanta shooting

Here is what we know.
Credit: WXIA

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are trying to find the suspects behind a shooting that left a pregnant woman and two men hurt Tuesday evening.

Officers said they were called to the 200 block of Trinity Avenue to respond to the scene just after 7:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds in the legs and upper torso, according to APD.

"All three victims were alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment," APD said in a statement to 11Alive.

Police believe men in a gray SUV fired shots from their vehicle, hurting the three victims.  

The investigation is ongoing. 

