Triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critical at Cobb County apartments

AUSTELL, Ga. — Two people were killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting early Monday morning at an Austell apartment complex.

Cobb County police responded to the Premier Apartments around 4:20 a.m. where they said two people -- a man and a woman -- are dead. Another woman is in critical condition at Grady Hospital.

Police said the motive is unknown and have not released any names. They said they were not sure if there is a wanted suspect at this time.

