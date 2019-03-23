The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a 22-year-old prisoner that escaped Saturday morning.

JSO says they were called to the Dinsmore Community Correctional Center around 3:15 a.m. when they learned Micky Turner had escaped.

Police say Micky cut his ankle monitor off around 2:50 a.m., and officers found it on his dorm room bed disabled.

Turner is described as 5'6", 155 pounds with brown hair and last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and royal blue sweatpants with white stars on them.

Turner was incarcerated for burglary, JSO said.

If you see him, you're asked to call 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.