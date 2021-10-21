Prosecutors say Vinath Oudomsine was supposed to use $85,000 in COVID-relief funds to save jobs, but spent most of it on a $57,000 Pokémon card instead.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Editor's note: The photo shows different Pokémon cards, not the unnamed one mentioned in the story.

Federal prosecutors say a Dublin man was supposed to use $85,000 in COVID relief funds to save jobs.

Instead, they say, he spent most of it on a $57,000 Pokémon card.

A document filed this week in Dublin's federal court accuses Vinath Oudomsine of wire fraud.

It does not describe Oudomsine's business, but it says he falsely applied last year for a federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

Those federally-backed Small Business Administration loans are aimed at helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Business owners could use the money for payroll, production costs, debts, rents, mortgage payments and more.

In July 2020, the court document says, Oudomsine applied for a EIDL loan. His application says he'd owned a business since 2018, that he had 10 employees, and their revenues for the past year totaled $235,000.

That was false, prosecutors say, and instead of supporting a business, Oudomsine spent $57,789 on a Pokémon card. The document doesn't describe the card.

Earlier this year, the federal government estimated that the SBA approved at least 3,000 EIDL loans to people who were ineligible -- for example, businesses that don't exist.

That's less than one-tenth of 1% of the $224 billion loan program.

Oudomsine faces up to 20 years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

When contacted on Thursday, he referred questions to his attorneys, who did not return our phone call.