Woman found dead inside Lawrenceville home, police say

The Gwinnett County Police homicide unit is on the scene off Prospect Church Road.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A woman was found shot dead inside a home in Lawrenceville, police said early Monday morning.

The Gwinnett County Police homicide unit is on the scene off Prospect Church Road. Around 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home in reference to a person shot.

Detectives are investigating the motive for the shooting, and the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene. Police did not provide any suspect information.

The name of the woman will be released once next of kin has been notified.

11Alive has a crew heading to the scene. Return to 11Alive.com for updates.