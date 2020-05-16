Woman stabbed trying to intervene in dispute dies; man charged with murder

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to Grady Hospital, but later died from her injuries.

ATLANTA — A man faces murder charges after police say he stabbed a woman in the neck as she tried to stop a dispute, Friday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, an officer in the area of Pryor Street and Memorial Drive was flagged down around 11 a.m. because someone had been stabbed in the neck

Police said the officer found the female victim in a homeless encampment on Pryor Street, below the I-20 overpass.

At this time, police believe the woman was trying to intervene in an argument between two men and was stabbed in the process. Investigators are speaking with wintesses and are now workign to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police detained a man a short time after they got to the scene. They said they had enough probable cause to charge George Washington, Jr. with felony murder in connection to the incident.