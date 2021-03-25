Police identify man with 5 firearms, body armor arrested at Publix in Atlantic Station

According to authorities, 22-year-old Rico Marley has been charged with Reckless Conduct.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the man who was armed with multiple weapons and body armor as he walked inside the Publix in Atlantic Station on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the store around 1:35 p.m. and met with management who said the armed man entered the store's restroom. Responding officers found the man and immediately detained him, they said.

Officers discovered Marley had five firearms and body armor in his possession, police said. Two were long guns and three were pistols.

Grady EMS was on the scene and conducted a mental health evaluation, police added.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail for further processing, police said. The firearms, body armor, and property recovered during the investigation will be placed into APD evidence.

At this time, it is unknown if Marley has an open carry license. Investigators are also determining his motivation for walking into the store with numerous weapons.