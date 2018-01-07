BOISE - A man accused of stabbing nine people, including six children, at a Boise apartment complex targeted a 3-year-old girl's birthday party, police said in a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said the 3-year-old girl was one of those seriously injured in the attack. The other victims include two 4-year-olds, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old, and three adults who tried to intervene in the attack.

Visibly emotional, Bones described the crime as an act of "pure evil," adding that, "This was a brutal crime, not just against the individuals involved, but against the families and the very fabric of our community."

Timmy Earl Kinner was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, just minutes after police were called to Wylie Street Station Apartment Complex near West State Street and Wylie Lane.

Police said Sunday morning that Kinner, who is from Los Angeles, was a temporary resident at the apartment complex, but had been asked to leave on Friday. He returned Saturday evening to "exact vengeance," Bones said. "Not just on those (he had lived with)... but on any target which was available."

Kinner is charged with a total of 15 felonies: nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

According to police, officers found all nine victims inside the apartment complex and in the parking lot.

Bones said that there are no fatalities, but four of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries. One of the children was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City for treatment.

Some of the victims are refugees who live in the complex.

State Street was closed in the area of the crime scene overnight, and motorists were told to expect delays and avoid the area. Bones said the area surrounding the apartment complex will be impacted for at least the next 24 hours.

Investigators searched a nearby canal for evidence, possibly a knife that was used by the suspect. Bones said he believes investigators have recovered the weapon from a canal.

Sunday morning, Boise Mayor Dave Bieter released a statement condemning the attack:

"Last night's horrific attack does not represent Boise. I ask all Boiseans to join me in sending thoughts and prayers for the injured and their families at this terrible time. Our city has long stood as a welcoming city – a place of safety and kindness for those fleeing violence and oppression in their homelands. The senseless acts of one disturbed person does not change that. As Boiseans, we come together not only to condemn this vile act, but also to embrace those among us seeking refuge from tyranny, suffering and war. It is who we are and who we will continue to be."

Julianne D. Tzul, executive director of the International Rescue Committee, also released a statement that reads, in part:

"It is heartbreaking to know that people and children who fled horror of war and conflict to find safety in America and the Boise Community had to experience violence all over again."

Tzul added that IRC is working with local partners to provide counseling and support to refugees and other members of the community affected by the incident. The group is also providing temporary housing and travel logistics for those needing medical care out of state.

