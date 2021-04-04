Chase from Coweta precedes crash in southern Fulton that kills two

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office told 11Alive that the chase began as an attempted stop for traffic violations.

PALMETTO, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed that a man and woman are dead after an accident that followed a police pursuit on Friday night.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in southern Fulton County. However, it allegedly happened after an escape attempt by the driver in Coweta.

The sheriff's office said that Coweta County deputies were attempting to stop the car for traffic violations, including a missing headlight and illegal turns. A chase began near I-85 and Weldon Road and ended minutes later near Fayetteville Road and Blossom Street when the car slammed into a tree.

Deputies said they had lost sight of the car and were a short distance behind before the wreck occurred.

The man who was driving was later found to have warrants out of Gwinnett County and the woman was wanted in Palmetto. Their identities have not yet been released.