Police thwart slider crime at Buckhead gas station, arrest teen with stolen gun

ATLANTA — A slider crime at a popular gas station was thwarted by officers on heightened alert in the area last week.

Two Atlanta police officers noticed two men casing cars at the QuikTrip off Sydney Marcus Boulevard in Buckhead on May 31.

"The officers watched the pair for an extended period of time and saw them walking to and from the parking lot, in between fuel pumps, around parked cars and looking into at least one parked vehicle," Atlanta Police said in a statement.

After approaching one of them, a 19-year-old with a gun took off. Officers went after him and took him into custody. Police said he had a stolen gun, credit cards and social security card.

The second man was not charged and was released from the scene, they said.

The teen was found to be a convicted felon, police said, and faces several charges.