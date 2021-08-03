FBI: Man involved in SC robbery of armored bank truck may be in Atlanta

The FBI said he is facing the charges of bank larceny and conspiracy to commit bank larceny.

ATLANTA — The FBI said that a man who was involved in an armed robbery of an armored bank truck may be in the Atlanta area.

On the morning of Jan. 16, Quantavius "Popeye" Murphy was a part of a group allegedly involved in the armed robbery of an armored truck at a Bank of America ATM in North Charleston, South Carolina, authorities said.

The FBI said Murphy and the others involved allegedly emptied the armored truck and stole funds.

They said a federal arrest warrant was issued for Murphy in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina. He is facing the charges of bank larceny and conspiracy to commit bank larceny.

Agents said Murphy is from Cedartown, Georgia and may be in the Atlanta area.

Investigators believe that he is armed and has a large portion of the profits of the robbery. The group is believed to be either members or associates of the Folk Nation gang, the FBI said.

Other details about the alleged crime remain unknown.