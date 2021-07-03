Man who ran from deputies in Clayton County, captured months later in Douglas County after chase

In November, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said Quintin Denard Brewer took off from a deputy during a traffic stop for reckless driving.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man who had been wanted in Clayton County since November is now in custody.

They said the deputy was attempting to remove Brewer from the vehicle to place him under arrest when he took off causing the deputy to get hit by the car door.

On Sunday, Brewer was stopped in Douglas County due to "illegal driving behavior," the sheriff's office said. When the officer activated his blue lights, Brewer took off in the vehicle and crashed into a sensor median.

Brewer ran toward a nearby Waffle House where officers arrested him. They said they had to use a Taser on him.