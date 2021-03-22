Reward at $10K for information leading to arrest of Oconee County RaceTrac store clerk

The shooting happened Friday at the store off Macon Highway in Watkinsville.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The FBI and RaceTrac have each contributed $5,000 toward the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed a gas station store clerk in Oconee County.

23-year-old Elijah Wood was murdered on March 19, at some point after 1 a.m. while working at RaceTrac in Watkinsville, Georgia.

Deputies responded to a report of someone shot around 1:40 a.m. and soon arrived at the gas station at 7921 Macon Highway. The sheriff's office said it was a patron of the convenience store that found Wood and called 911.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office release surveillance video of the suspect, but that man has yet to be identified.

There has been an outpouring of interest from the community and businesses to donate money for a reward, the sheriff's office said. In response, Sheriff James Hale set up “The Sheriff’s Reward Fund” with Oconee State Bank.

Meanwhile, more than $40,000 has been raised for the victim's family to help bury Wood through a GoFundMe campaign.