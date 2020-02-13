ATLANTA — Prosecutors say a crew of Rolls Royce-riding identity thieves who posed as rap industry figures scammed more than $100,000 from some of the South's most exclusive hotels.

A criminal complaint filed this week says the group told hotel workers they were with the entertainment firm Roc Nation, and listed the rap group Wu-Tang Clan with at least one of the hotels.

The Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta — where cast members from Gone With The Wind stayed during film's Atlanta premiere — was left with a $45,000 unpaid bill.

Walker Washington and Aaron Barnes-Burpo are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

