Man accused of raping woman in church parking lot, suspect wanted

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County released a sketch of a man who allegedly raped a woman in a church parking lot earlier this month.

The sheriff's office said it happened on August 9, around 2 p.m., at a church at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A woman told authorities that while she was entering the church driveway, a dark blue, large pick-up truck rolled up to her.

She said an older white man, possibly in his 50's, was driving and kept asking her if she needed a ride. After refusing him several times, she said he drove off on Roanoke Road towards Fling Road.

When the woman reached the church parking lot, she said the man was approaching her in the truck again and driving fast. He got out of the car, the sheriff's office said, and got close to the woman.

Deputies said she kept walking away, but the man grabbed her and raped her.