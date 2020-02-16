FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A chase along Georgia's west border ended with an arrest on Friday, but not before the suspect two deputies through three counties.

Authorities said 24-year-old Cameron Kyle Ingram had warrants for rape when Haralson County authorities spotted him and a pursuit began. The chase moved into Polk County and continued into Floyd County up to Doyle Road.

Polk County said Ingram wrecked his truck in a field and took off on foot but one of their deputies, Mike Stewart, was able to take him into custody.

Despite damage to vehicles in the chase. No one was injured.

In addition to the previous rape charge, Ingram now faces charges of criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. It's unclear if there are more charges from each county the chase moved through.

Ingram was taken to Floyd County jail where he remains with no bond.

