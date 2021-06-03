Suspect wanted for murder in rapper's shooting death arrested while exiting plane at Atlanta airport, deputies say

The suspect was arrested while getting off an airplane, according to deputies.

One person has been arrested in connection with an Atlanta shooting that left Rapper Chucky Trill dead earlier this year.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit said authorities arrested the suspect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The U.S. Marshals and the Atlanta Police Department assisted with the suspect's apprehension, the sheriff's office said.

Back on March 5, Gwinnett Police said 33-year-old Corey Detiege, of Sugar Land, Texas was shot around 3 a.m. along I-85 south near Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Detiege, who goes by the stage name Chucky Trill, was in town to perform at an event during the NBA All-Star Weekend, his manager with Boneafide Entertainment previously told 11Alive.

The shooting left lanes closed for multiple hours that day during the morning commute. Authorities found the victim in a stopped car on the side of the interstate. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Police said Detiege was shot at least one time. The victim also had passengers in the car.

Gwinnett deputies said the suspect, who is facing malice murder and aggravated assault charges, was arrested while he was exiting an airplane.