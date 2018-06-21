COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Rapper Jim Jones was arrested Wednesday on drug charges after being involved in a police chase.

According to an incident report from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, an investigator was heading south on Interstate 85 June 20 at around mile marker 54 when he noticed a smell of marijuana coming from a Mercedes SUV ahead of him.

As the two vehicles traveled along, the investigator saw the SUV cross over the inside lane three times. The investigator drove up next to the SUV, and that's when he saw an interior light come on, illuminating the passenger in the front seat – an an apparent cloud of smoke.

The investigator followed a little longer and asked Grantville Police dispatch for an officer. That's when the SUV changed lanes and exited the highway without signaling. At that moment, the investigator activated his police lights.

When the passengers saw the lights, the investigator reported seeing 42-year-old Jones and another passenger turn around in the back of the SUV.

The report said the driver of the SUV initially pulled over, but as soon as the investigator and the Grantville Police officer approached the vehicle, the SUV took off. The two law enforcement officers then gave chase.

As the two approached Griffin Street, officers said the driver appeared to be stopping, so the investigators tried to pull in front of the SUV. But as he did so, the officer reported the SUV sped back up, intentionally hitting the officer's car.

That's when the officers ordered all the passengers, including Jones, out of the car one-by-on and to place their hands on the roof.

During a search, officers found marijuana, a marijuana cigar, a pill bottle with the label torn off containing oxycodone, a pistol and several bullets, another Ruger pistol that came back as stolen, and a baggie of suspect marijuana. Several more prescription drugs and vape cartridges full of THC oil were also found in a backpack belonging to Jones.

During questioning, Jones admitted to the officers he smokes marijuana, but denied that any of the drug found in the car belonged to him. He also told police he had no idea about the firearms that were within arms reach of him in the car. He admitted, too, that he had prescriptions for the other pills, but didn't have them with him.

Jones now faces charges of theft by receiving stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of THC oil and possession of a schedule II drug. A judge issued him a $7,000 bond.

Other passengers in the car also face drug charges.

