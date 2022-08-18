'If something happened to him, I'd be devastated' | Skinny DeVille gives an update on Nappy Roots bandmate's condition

Scales, also known as Melvin Adams, was robbed and kidnapped from the brewery the two own in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The musician, whose real name is William Hughes, was seen coming in and out of the brewery with friends and staff after his bandmate and business partner Scales was robbed and kidnapped there Wednesday night.

"We're not going anywhere. We're not going to be deterred. One way or another, this is not going to stop us, " Skinny DeVille said outside Atlantucky Brewing Thursday. "I think it's unfortunate. You know, we are providing opportunity for the city and the community. And random acts of violence, which we've been noticing have been happening throughout the community in the city. And it's a terrible situation."

Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams Jr., was closing up Atlantucky Brewing when police said two suspects robbed him and a customer at gunpoint. The suspects took about $30 from the till of the cashless bar.

Investigators said the suspects then forced Scales into his car and made him drive toward his home in Hapeville.

Police said Scales managed to get away but not before the suspects shot him in the leg. He managed to go to a nearby house and ask for help.

DeVille said he didn't know what happened until Thursday morning.

Scales aka Melvin Adams of the Nappy Roots is stable after being kidnapped at gunpoint from his Atlanta brewery and shot by suspects. I’ll bring you the latest on these details later today. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/EmfqR5CK3z — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) August 18, 2022

"I was shocked. I didn't know what to do. I sat down, got my stuff together, my kids heard about it. I'm taking them to school. 'What happened to Uncle Scales?'" he recalled.

The brewery opened in February of 2022. The pair told 11Alive they decided to start the business after visiting breweries to promote their shows with Nappy Roots.

Scales was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. DeVille said he wants the people responsible found and he hopes the community continues to support them.