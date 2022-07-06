Suspect accused of murdering Atlanta rapper Trouble denied bond

His next hearing is June 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Hours after turning himself in to authorities, the suspect accused in Atlanta rapper Trouble's murder was denied bond.

Jamichael Jones appeared in a Rockdale County magistrate court on Tuesday morning. His next hearing is June 15.

The 33-year-old is currently facing charges for home invasion, felony murder, and aggravated assault tied to the rapper's murder.

Mariel Semonte Orr, who goes by the name Trouble, was found early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers. Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office responded to the apartment complex at 3:20 a.m.

Trouble was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.