Rapper Young Thug expected at hearing for YSL gang members

ATLANTA — Court is back in session for members of Young Slime Life (also known as YSL) accused of gang activity in a RICO case.

A hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday for the high profile case. Among those in attendance will be rapper Young Thug, who is among those charged.

The court hearing comes less than 24 hours after another Atlanta rapper, Gunna, entered a plea deal and walked out of the Fulton County Jail free.

He will also not have to testify against any of the others charged in the RICO indictment.

Gunna was charged with one count of racketeering as part of that massive indictment. Essentially, he was accused of dealing drugs and stolen merchandise with other gang members.

By comparison, Young Thug - whose legal name is Jeffery Williams - was indicted on eight counts.

Gunna pleaded guilty to that one charge but it was an Alford plea, meaning he didn't admit to doing anything wrong, even though he pled guilty to the charge.

Darryl Cohen, an Atlanta attorney 11Alive spoke to, who isn't part of the case, said prosecutors likely wanted Gunna out of the way as they focus on trying to convict the others.

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9.