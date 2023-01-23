Football player who transferred to UGA arrested overnight

RaRa Thomas, whose real name is Rodarius, transferred to UGA this semester from Mississippi State.

ATHENS, Ga. — A highly-regarded University of Georgia transfer wide receiver was arrested overnight in Athens for domestic violence.

He was arrested Monday and booked into the Athens Clarke County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

At Mississippi State, Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and had seven touchdowns.

Several star players for the back-to-back national champions were either graduating, opting out for the NFL or entering the transfer portal. The addition of Thomas was likely going to fill a hole at the wide receiver position.

The junior football player is originally from Eufaula, Ala.

Based on the university's student-athlete conduct policy, the felony charge will likely mean an automatic suspension for Thomas.

11Alive has reached out to UGA and Athens Clarke County Police for more information and a statement.

