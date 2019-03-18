CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Canton man is in jail after investigators said they found exotic rattlesnakes and marijuana plants at his home.

Deputies were called to a home on Goodwin Road in Canton for a welfare check, Saturday. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found marijuana plants growing in the home, as well as nine live rattlesnakes. Marijuana was also found in the freezer, authorities said.

Agents with the Cherokee County Narcotics squad and a Game Warden with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the home after a search warrant was obtained.

Cherokee County Sheriff

Two of the rattlesnakes were eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, and seven were southwestern speckled rattlesnakes. The southwestern speckled rattlesnake is not native to Georgia. All the snakes were removed from the home.

Authorities charged 55-year-old Richard Rolands manufacturing marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He's currently being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The DNR's investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

