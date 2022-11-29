Here's what we learned from the redacted court documents on why Richard Allen was arrested in the Delphi murders

The 12 pages of court documents include the decision to release a redacted version, murder charges and probable cause affidavit.

DELPHI, Ind. — A special judge ordered the release of a redacted version of a document detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi.

Below is the 12 pages of court documents Allen Superior Court Judge Frances C. Gull issued to be released, including the decision to release a redacted version, murder charges and probable cause affidavit.

Gull made the decision to publicly release redacted court documents Tuesday after hearing public arguments on the motion Nov. 22. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland had previously asked a judge to keep all court records from the public — even before he filed murder charges.

NOTE: The probable cause affidavit refers to the girls only as "Victim 1" and "Victim 2" throughout. It references audio and video from Victim 2's cellphone. Investigators previously shared the audio and video released to the public came from Libby German's phone. Therefore, Victim 1 is Abby Williams and Victim 2 is Libby German.

Here are new details from the probable cause affidavit on the Delphi murders: