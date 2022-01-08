1 killed in double shooting at Atlanta recording studio, police say

Atlanta police officers believe the shooting was targeted.

ATLANTA — One man is dead following a double shooting outside a recording studio in southwest Atlanta.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. off Stone Hogan Connector and police believe it was a targeted incident.

They said the victim is a Black man between 25-30 years old. The second victim was taken to the hospital and is stable, they said.

Right now, investigators are still working to figure out the circumstances and said there are no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.