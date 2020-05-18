2 arrested for deadly shooting at Chamblee recording studio

A 21-year-old man was killed, police said.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee Police have arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend at a recording studio.

Officers said 40-year-old Solomon Hood and 24-year-old Jason Williams are charged with murder.

On May 16 at around 2:30 in the afternoon, police said they went inside LEO Studios on Johnson Road where they found 21-year-old Duy Nguyen shot to death.

Investigators said they were able to gather enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant the same day of the shooting for Hood. He was arrested the following day. Williams was also identified as a suspect in the case.

In addition to murder, Chamblee Police said both suspects were charged with other crimes related to the incident.

Investigators are not looking for additional suspects. This is still an ongoing investigation.