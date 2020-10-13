Victim killed with own gun after dispute at DeKalb gas station

Police said the suspect is in critical but stable condition

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say one man is dead and the person responsible for killing him in critical condition after a fight in DeKalb County on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Chevron gas station at 4766 Redan Road where the incident began. Police said the victim, a black male in his mid-30s, and the suspect were involved in some sort of confrontation.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe that the suspect began assaulting the victim and shot him multiple times with his own weapon. However, the suspect was also shot in the process.

Police said the victim died at an area hospital. The suspect is alive but in critical condition. However, police said he's stable.

Police haven't named either person but said the shooter will face a murder charge and jail upon being released from the hospital.