UPS driver critically hurt after argument escalates to shooting, DeKalb Police say

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A UPS driver has been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after an argument led to a shooting in DeKalb County Friday evening.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, officers responded around 6:50 p.m. to the 4100 block of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a UPS driver, in his 30s, who had been shot.

Video from the scene shows the shooting appeared to take place in the parking lot of a shopping center where a Food Depot and other businesses are located.

The UPS driver was taken to the hospital by EMS, according to DeKalb Police.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. They were told by a witness that a man was in an argument with the UPS driver prior to him getting shot.

DeKalb Police said the suspect left the scene and is on the run.

"We have our detectives on scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence," DeKalb Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.