Police investigating shootout near GSU campus | What we know

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shootout at an apartment complex near Georgia State University's campus that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers said it happened outside the Reflection Student Apartments, where they were initially called on a "crowd control call."

While there, police add they saw people in two cars shoot at each other, sending the crowd running.

Right now, there are no reports of any injuries. However, some of the bullets did hit the apartment building, according to police.

While the complex provides student housing near GSU's campus, it is privately owned according to its website.

