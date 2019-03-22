PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — School officials in north Georgia say a man who entered an elementary school Friday morning was a registered sex offender.

Officials said that around 9 a.m., a man gained access to Tate Elementary School in Pickens County and was in the building for about 5 minutes before being confronted by personnel.

According to a spokesperson for the Pickens County School District, he was then escorted to the front office. After checking his identification and running his information, they learned that the man, later identified by investigators as 57-year-old Bruce Lee Daniell of Dawsonville, is a registered sex offender.

"Due to the upgraded security camera system, district staff can confirm that the subject had no direct interactions with students," the school district said in a letter to parents that was also shared online.

However, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said entered a restroom and remained there for about 2 minutes, during which time four students entered the restroom. Investigators said Daniell never attempted to contact them. After the fourth student entered, he exited to the hallway where he was found by staff members.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office soon opened an investigation and issued warrants for his arrest on charges of felony restrictions for sexual offenders and burglary. He was arrested at his home in Dawson County.

"We want to assure all parents and our community that we take these situations seriously," officials said in their letter. "We must all work together as a community of students, parents and school personnel to keep our campuses safe."

