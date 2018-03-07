ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a southwest Atlanta residence that happened late Monday night.

At 11 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at a home on the 680 block of Smith Street, SW. According to Captain Andrew Senzer with Atlanta police, 17 rounds were fired into the front bedroom of the home.

Capt. Senzer said there were two people inside the home at the time of the shooting, a 24-year-old woman and her aunt.

The 24-year-old is allegedly the cousin of the late rapper, Bankroll Fresh, and the other woman who was present at the time of the shooting is his mother.

According to Capt. Senzer, the cousin was grazed by bullets on her shoulder and thigh but was not seriously injured and the mother was uninjured.

The weapon that was allegedly used in the shooting was a semi-automatic, high-powered rifle, according to Capt. Senzer.

No description of a suspect or vehicle was released immediately. If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call Atlanta Police.

