ATLANTA — Investigators believe human remains found near a police academy in Atlanta are tied to a homicide investigation in South Carolina.

Atlanta Police are assisting the Florence County Sheriff's Office after the discovery of human remains behind Herbert T. Jenkins Atlanta Police Academy at 180 Southside Industrial Parkway on Tuesday.

According to investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina, they believe the remains are tied to a homicide that happened in April. Based on several tips investigators have received since the incident, they believe the remains could belong to Tara Echevarria.

“Our Investigators have done an excellent job of handling this sad and difficult case,” Sheriff William C. Barnes said in a statement. “We look forward to obtaining the results of the forensic examination soon, which will hopefully allow the family of Ms. Echevarria to obtain some degree of closure.”

The out-of-state sheriff's office has since returned to examine the area along with its forensic unit to examine the remains and positively identify the remains.

Cecelia Elaine Knox, Jana Lynn Knox and Jimmie Lee Knox

Florence County Sheriff's Office

According to Myrtle Beach NBC affiliate WMBF, the victim's daughter, Tearany Cullens said her mother was traveling from California to Jacksonville, Florida to see one of her daughters off to prom. That's when, according to the daughter, she stopped to visit Cecelia Elaine Knox and Jana Lynn Knox. Echavarria had apparently been friends with Jana for years and had learned she was in the hospital.

Cecelia Elaine Knox has since been charged with murder in Echevarria's death.

Jana Lynn Knox and an additional suspect, Jimmie Lee Knox, have also been charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Each is being held in the Florence County Detention Center pending trial.

