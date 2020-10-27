Remains found in Greene County possibly tied to missing DeKalb teen

AJ Haszelton went missing in April. Now a 19-year-old is facing a murder charge after human remains were found in the woods on Sunday.

GREENSBORO, Ga. — State agents have taken a 19-year-old into custody on charges that suggest he killed someone and hid the death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that it was called in to assist in an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office after skeletal remains were found along Highway 15 South.

Sheriff Donnie Harrison said that a resident found the remains in what was described as a shallow grave deep in the woods of his property.

The remains have since been taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification. However, authorities believe they may be tied to a missing person out of DeKalb County.

Based on evidence and clothing found at the scene that matched what he was wearing, Sheriff Harrison said they have tentatively identified the remains as those of A.J. Haszelton who went missing in April. He said Haszelton's family had been notified of the possible connection.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Charli Rey Ramos has been arrested and charged with concealing the death of another and malice murder. Harrison said Ramos was the last know person to be seen with the victim and that a friend had told the family that the two were heading to Greene County before Haszelton had disappeared.

Police said Haszelton's mother reported that on the morning he went missing, she found a girl hiding in her son's closet. The girl told her that she was waiting for Haszelton, who left to run an errand. But the next day, one of her son's friends texted her that they suspected his life may be in danger.