Crime

Remains of woman missing since 2018 found buried underneath North Carolina home

The investigation led detectives to a home on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC, where they found the remains of Sarah Ashley Hill buried underneath a home.
Credit: Surry Co. Sheriff's Office
Sarah Ashley Hill

WESTFIELD, N.C. — Detectives found the remains of a woman missing since 2018 under the floor of a house in Westfield, NC

Sarah Ashley Hill was reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia in August 2018. According to Patrick County investigators, she hadn't been seen or heard from since June of that year. 

During the investigation, the Surry County Sheriff's Office checked three different properties on King Park Circle in Mount Airy. The investigation eventually led deputies to a property in Stokes County -- where Hill was last seen around the time of her disappearance. 

RELATED: Investigations continue into missing Mount Airy woman last seen in 2018

On Monday, the Surry County Sheriff's Office got a search warrant for a property on Asbury Road in Westfield. Detectives used special equipment to move dirt and terrain at the property and it led to them finding human remains underneath the floorboard of the house. 

On Thursday, an autopsy revealed the remains were those of Hill. 

Detectives said they won't have any more information to release at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. 

RELATED: Families Of Loved Ones Who Have Disappeared In Surry County Demanding Answers and Action

