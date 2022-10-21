The investigation led detectives to a home on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC, where they found the remains of Sarah Ashley Hill buried underneath a home.

Sarah Ashley Hill was reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia in August 2018. According to Patrick County investigators, she hadn't been seen or heard from since June of that year.

During the investigation, the Surry County Sheriff's Office checked three different properties on King Park Circle in Mount Airy. The investigation eventually led deputies to a property in Stokes County -- where Hill was last seen around the time of her disappearance.

On Monday, the Surry County Sheriff's Office got a search warrant for a property on Asbury Road in Westfield. Detectives used special equipment to move dirt and terrain at the property and it led to them finding human remains underneath the floorboard of the house.

On Thursday, an autopsy revealed the remains were those of Hill.