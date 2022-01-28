1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the scene investigating a shooting. It happened Friday afternoon in the 3100 block of Renaissance Way NE. Officers haven't provided much information about the shooting, but they did say one person was hurt.

Units are currently there working to get details about what led up to the gunfire.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the area, where police tape was spotted in the parking lot of what appears to be an apartment complex.