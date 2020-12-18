Police responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to a call that people were injured from a stabbing in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest.

AUSTIN, Minn. — A boy was killed Tuesday in Austin, Minnesota while intervening when his mother was attacked, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The statement of probable cause states the suspect, a 27-year-old man, stabbed both victims at the home where all three lived after an argument escalated.

Police responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to a call that people were injured from a stabbing in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest.

Officers found the mother bleeding in the front yard of the home and located her son, a minor, inside on a couch.

Police report the boy was "covered in blood and struggling to breathe." He was taken by ambulance to a nearby Mayo Clinic Health System hospital before being flown by Mayo One to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys in Rochester. The boy later died from his wounds.

According to the report, the suspect was found inside a bathroom and was subdued by a stun gun after he refused to drop a knife. He was later treated for minor injuries.

Police then found five more children hiding upstairs.

While being interviewed by police, investigators state the suspect said he had quit his job the night before and was arguing with the murder victim's mother in the hours leading up to the attack.

Also in that interview report, the suspect admitted to putting the woman in a chokehold and that her son tried to save her. He claimed to "black out" after seeing the knife, but recalled stabbing both victims in the neck.

The suspect said the mother was able to escape and call for help when he attacked her son. The report states the suspect "ran upstairs and kissed his kids goodbye" after the woman got away.

Documents also show, when police told the suspect the boy had died from his wounds, he said "I'm a murderer" and put his head down.

The victim's name and age have not yet been released.