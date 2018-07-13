ATLANTA -- Homicide investigators are working to discover what led up to a shooting that left a man dead in a west Atlanta parking lot late Thursday.

Atlanta police spokesperson Lisa Bender said that officers arrived around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Verbena Street to reports of a person shot.

They arrived to find a 30-year-old black man laying in the parking lot. Details regarding what led up to the shooting are still limited and that means the investigation is still ongoing.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the crime. The victim's name has been withheld pending notification of family.

