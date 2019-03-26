AUSTELL, Ga. — Residents in Austell were being urged to stay in their home as police actively searched for a man who shot at an officer late Monday night.

Sgt. Wayne Delk with Cobb Co. Police Department said the incident took place around 10:00 p.m. near Janet Lane.

Police said they received a call from someone in the neighborhood who felt threatened by the suspect due to an incident that happened the day before.

An officer spotted the suspect in a Uhaul, approached him and things took a dangerous turn. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot towards the officer. The officer pulled out his gun and fired back.

After the exchange of gunfire, the suspect ran off. Residents in the area are urged to alert police if they see anything suspicious.

Cobb Police said they were able to get a search warrant to go through a home the suspect may have been connected to, but they did not find him.

Right now, no suspect description has been released.

Officials are considering him armed and dangerous.