x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot dead in driver's seat at Stockbridge apartment complex, police say

The victim was identified as a 27-year-old man.
Credit: zimmytws - stock.adobe.com

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man shot to death in the driver's seat at a Stockbridge apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Retreat at 138 Apartments at 3384 Mt. Zion Rd Tuesday regarding a shooting. 

Investigators arrived around 5:45 p.m. and found a 27-year-old man identified as Elijah Stephen Smith dead in the front seat of a 2014 Toyota Corolla, an incident report reads. Police said it appeared he had been shot multiple times.

RELATED: Violent crime were down in South Fulton last year, according to police report

RELATED: Georgia Supreme Court upholds Atlanta Police officer's indictment in murder case

Records show a witness reported the incident, adding she was in her vehicle when she heard gunshots. According to a Clayton County Police Department incident report, she told authorities she saw two men running through the apartment building with handguns and saw the victim in his vehicle with the engine running. That's when she called 911, investigators said.

While collecting evidence, police noted the right rear passenger of the Toyota Corolla was shot, and glass was scattered around the car, according to the report. Police said they also found several shell casings in the car's rear seat. 

The medical examiner was called to the scene and deemed Smith dead around 8:30 p.m. 

Police towed the vehicle away for evidence and have not released any other details at this time.

Related Articles

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE  

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER  

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here. 

GET IN TOUCH WITH US  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com. 

 

 

In Other News

Atlanta Police raise reward to $35,000, release surveillance video in BeltLine death investigation