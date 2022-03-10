Man shot dead in driver's seat at Stockbridge apartment complex, police say

The victim was identified as a 27-year-old man.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man shot to death in the driver's seat at a Stockbridge apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Retreat at 138 Apartments at 3384 Mt. Zion Rd Tuesday regarding a shooting.

Investigators arrived around 5:45 p.m. and found a 27-year-old man identified as Elijah Stephen Smith dead in the front seat of a 2014 Toyota Corolla, an incident report reads. Police said it appeared he had been shot multiple times.

Records show a witness reported the incident, adding she was in her vehicle when she heard gunshots. According to a Clayton County Police Department incident report, she told authorities she saw two men running through the apartment building with handguns and saw the victim in his vehicle with the engine running. That's when she called 911, investigators said.

While collecting evidence, police noted the right rear passenger of the Toyota Corolla was shot, and glass was scattered around the car, according to the report. Police said they also found several shell casings in the car's rear seat.

The medical examiner was called to the scene and deemed Smith dead around 8:30 p.m.

Police towed the vehicle away for evidence and have not released any other details at this time.

