Man shot multiple times at West Midtown night club, witnesses tell police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to figure out what happened early Monday morning at a nightclub in West Midtown, Atlanta.
Officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to reports of a person shot at Revel Night Club off Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. The club is nearby the popular The Works shopping/dining development.
Once they got there, they found out that the possible victim had been transported by a private vehicle to the hospital.
Police went to Grady Hospital where they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
"Witnesses who transported the victim stated the incident occurred at Revel Night Club," police said in a statement. "Investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."
The victim's condition is unknown and police have not said if they have any leads on a suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.