Man shot multiple times at West Midtown night club, witnesses tell police

The victim was transported by private vehicle to Grady.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to figure out what happened early Monday morning at a nightclub in West Midtown, Atlanta.

Officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to reports of a person shot at Revel Night Club off Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. The club is nearby the popular The Works shopping/dining development.

Once they got there, they found out that the possible victim had been transported by a private vehicle to the hospital.

Police went to Grady Hospital where they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

"Witnesses who transported the victim stated the incident occurred at Revel Night Club," police said in a statement. "Investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

The victim's condition is unknown and police have not said if they have any leads on a suspect.

