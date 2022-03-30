Shooting kills pregnant mother's unborn child in Clayton County

The pregnant mother was shot 2 times in her abdomen while she slept next to her 8 year old daughter

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward Wednesday to help find the person who shot a pregnant woman in Clayton County – killing her unborn child just days before the due date, investigators said.

Police in Lovejoy, Georgia said the pregnant mother was in bed with her 8-year-old daughter early in the morning of March 23, when shots were fired through their bedroom window.

The mother's aunt, Stephanie McGruder, got the call that her niece, Princess Wolfe, had been shot, and raced over to the Villa of Hamptons Apartments in Lovejoy.

"We were told that Princess's injuries were to her liver her uterus and her intestines," McGruder said.

McGruder asked if the child was OK.

"No one said anything," she said. Her niece’s unborn little girl did not survive.

Police said upon the news the charges were upgraded.

"It started out as aggravated assault and was upgraded to a murder case," Lovejoy Police Chief Michael Gaddis said.

Lovejoy Police took 11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer to where the shooting happened, exactly a week ago, on Wednesday.

The bedroom window's blinds still had bullet holes in them from the shots that hit Wolfe twice in the stomach.

Police said the apartment window was secluded, and that the shooting did not seem random.

"It seems like the victim, in this case, was targeted," Gaddis said. "We definitely want to find out who did this and put them where they belong."

A week after the shooting, Wolfe is still recovering in the hospital and shared a video message on social media.

"All I want is justice for my unborn child who was due in a couple of days," she said.

Her family said they are grieving the loss of Princess's baby, while still living in fear.

"(We're) not only planning a funeral but keeping both my nieces safe until an arrest is made," McGruder said.