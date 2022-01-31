$15K reward offered after doctor killed in 'reckless' Brookhaven shooting

He was visiting from England when he was shot.

ATLANTA — There is now a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing a doctor in a "reckless" Brookhaven shooting earlier this month.

Dr. Matthew Wilson was lying in bed inside a Brookhaven apartment when police said someone "recklessly" fired a gun when a bullet struck him in the head, killing him. The 31-year-old is from Surrey, England, and was in town visiting loved ones when he died.

Police said the shooting happened on January 16 around 2 a.m. Officers were first dispatched to the 3600 block of Buford Highway regarding people discharging guns.

Minutes later, police were sent to 3180 Clairmont Road. Officers said when they arrived at the crime scene early that Sunday morning, they found the bullet had shot through the wall into the headboard and struck Wilson in the back of the head. The incident appears to be random, according to Brookhaven Police.

Weeks later, police are still searching for a suspect in connection to the case. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance, and are now offering a cash reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.