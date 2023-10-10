Reward increased for suspect accused of killing Atlanta valet

Atlanta police said Randy King is wanted in connection to the deadly Sept. 3 shooting that happened in the 2400 block of Piedmont Road.

ATLANTA — Police have increased the reward for a man who is accused of shooting and killing an Atlanta valet.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for the public's help in the search for Randy King, 22.

Atlanta police said King is wanted in connection to the deadly Sept. 3 shooting that happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Piedmont Road, near a busy shopping center near the Lindberg transit hub.

On that night, officers responded to find 25-year-old Harrison Olvey shot; he was taken to Grady Hospital, but later died from a gunshot wound.

Olvey graduated from Kennesaw State University in December 2022. He was pursuing a career in financial planning and was expected to soon accept a job. He was excited, his mother said, that his career in finance was just about to begin.

“He had a bright future ahead of him,” his mother, Autumn Ernst, said.

She said her son had had a way of touching so many lives and leaving an “impression on his friends, family and people he didn’t know. My heart is broken. The pain will never go away."

King, who is still on the run, is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 133 pounds. Police said he also has black hair and brown eyes. The suspect reportedly drove off from the scene in a newer-model Kia K500 sedan that had dark-tinted windows. No tag information was available.

Officials previously stated that they believed King was armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case or where King might be is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).