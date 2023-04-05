Reward increased to $10K for information in deadly Manuel's Tavern shooting

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.
A reward has been increased to $10,000 for information in a deadly Manuel's Tavern shooting.
The shooting took place at the tavern along North Highland Avenue on the night of Oct. 27. Dean Phillips, 54, was shot to death in the parking lot behind the bar, police said, when he attempted to stop someone from breaking into cars. Authorities said he was shot in his torso and died due to his injuries at the scene.
Phillips was a volunteer at the Stewart Foundation– a youth program that works with children and teens to develop communication, organization and leadership skills.
APD homicide investigators previously released a photo of a "person of interest" in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be given anonymously.