$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest in deadly Ponce City Market shooting

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting near Ponce City Market last October.

CrimeStoppers Greater Atlanta and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobaccos and Firearms have increased the reward, as Atlanta Police homicide detectives continue to investigate.

The shooting happened in a residential area just a quarter of a mile away from Ponce City Market at 657 Boulevard Northeast on the night of Oct. 27. According to an APD report, the man shot and killed was identified as Ned Jackson. He was shot in the head, the police report stated.

APD said the suspect was seen on surveillance video driving a white Mercedes and wearing a gray Nike hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or you can submit an online tip.

