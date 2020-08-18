Reward offered after deadly northwest Atlanta shooting

Police are looking for those responsible for the death of a 35-year-old man found in his apartment.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are asking for help from the public in locating those responsible for the deadly shooting of a man found inside his apartment early Friday.

Police Officer Steve Avery said that shortly after midnight Friday morning, Atlanta officers responding to reports of a person injured at the Kings Glen Apartments in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, N.W., found the body of a man who had been shot and killed.

According to Avery, the victim was later identified as 35-year-old Michael L. Heard.

Avery said the preliminary investigation noted that there was no suspect information to release and that the case is under active investigation.

He encouraged anyone with information about the identity of those responsible for the shooting to call the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235, or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers may be also reported online at StopCrimeATL.org.

Crime Stoppers tipsters do not need to leave their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.